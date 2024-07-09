Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Gap Down to $19.33

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $18.91. Forward Air shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 29,942 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Forward Air Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $502.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 2,329.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 116,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

