Fountainhead AM LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $189.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $190.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.58.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

