Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 708,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 147,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,547,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,491,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2,322.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 868,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 833,113 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

