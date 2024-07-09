Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $537.03

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 537.03 ($6.88) and traded as high as GBX 591.74 ($7.58). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 582 ($7.45), with a volume of 448,458 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 480 ($6.15) to GBX 570 ($7.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.07) to GBX 615 ($7.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.61) to GBX 800 ($10.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRES

Fresnillo Stock Up 1.2 %

About Fresnillo

The company has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,328.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 577.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 537.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33.

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.