Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $537.03

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 537.03 ($6.88) and traded as high as GBX 591.74 ($7.58). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 582 ($7.45), with a volume of 448,458 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FRES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 480 ($6.15) to GBX 570 ($7.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.07) to GBX 615 ($7.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.61) to GBX 800 ($10.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRES
Fresnillo Stock Up 1.2 %
About Fresnillo
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fresnillo
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.