FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.19

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and traded as high as $34.16. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 14,672 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $264.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 64.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

