FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Position Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6,793.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 189,616 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FCN stock opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.81 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.14 and its 200-day moving average is $207.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,781,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977 in the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.