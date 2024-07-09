FY2025 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Lowered by Analyst

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $22,420,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,362,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,506,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 226,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.