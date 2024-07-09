GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

GDS stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.21. GDS has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.92 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,722,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth about $2,174,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in GDS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,713,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,594,000 after buying an additional 33,978 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,290,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

