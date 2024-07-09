GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.31 on Monday. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 99,121 shares of GEE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,683.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,483.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GEE Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group comprises 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

