Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) General Counsel Sean Ryder Sells 5,496 Shares

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Sean Ryder sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $11,651.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Genelux Price Performance
GNLX stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -1.58. Genelux Co. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genelux Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GNLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNLX
Genelux Company Profile
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genelux
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.