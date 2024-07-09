Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) General Counsel Sean Ryder Sells 5,496 Shares

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Sean Ryder sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $11,651.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Genelux Price Performance

GNLX stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -1.58. Genelux Co. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

Get Genelux alerts:

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genelux Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genelux by 1,660.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after buying an additional 925,258 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genelux by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Genelux by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

GNLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNLX

Genelux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.