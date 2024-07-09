Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) VP Yong Yu Sells 6,849 Shares of Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) VP Yong Yu sold 6,849 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $14,519.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Genelux Price Performance
Shares of GNLX stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. Genelux Co. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $35.15.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Genelux Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNLX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.
View Our Latest Research Report on Genelux
About Genelux
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genelux
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.