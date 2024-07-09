Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) VP Yong Yu Sells 6,849 Shares of Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) VP Yong Yu sold 6,849 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $14,519.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GNLX stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. Genelux Co. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Genelux Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Genelux by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genelux by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Genelux by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Genelux by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Genelux by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNLX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

