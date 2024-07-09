Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Lessened by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 43.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $132.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.38. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

