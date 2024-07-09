Gepco (OTCMKTS:GEPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gepco, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GEPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Gepco shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

Gepco Price Performance

About Gepco

(Get Free Report)

Gepco Ltd. engages in leasing computer equipment and peripherals to professionals. The company was founded on June 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Santee, CA .

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gepco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gepco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.