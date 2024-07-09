Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.18

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.18 and traded as high as C$22.74. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$22.46, with a volume of 596,532 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.64.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.14). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.87 billion. Analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.55517 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 156.19%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

