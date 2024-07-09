Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 187.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

