Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target Lowered to $0.30 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $0.80 to $0.30 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 5.6 %

DNA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,259,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,349,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $710.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.14. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,766 shares of company stock worth $271,961. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,221 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 507,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 109,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Featured Articles

