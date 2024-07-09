GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $49.84 and last traded at $49.88. Approximately 451,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,604,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Specifically, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $60,884.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $3,075,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,635. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

GitLab Trading Down 6.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,851,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 90,365 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,076.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.