Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.09

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 3076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $522.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 73.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

