Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.36

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.17. Global Acquisitions shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

Global Acquisitions Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

Global Acquisitions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.