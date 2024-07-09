Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 297.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Globe Life by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Globe Life by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,175,000 after buying an additional 181,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.48.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

