Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 240 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,258,000 after acquiring an additional 495,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $339.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $336.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

