Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GDEN. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.75.

GDEN opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $855.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.23. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $47.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $174.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 30.14%. Analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

