Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Roy Sebag Purchases 13,400 Shares

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag bought 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.65 per share, with a total value of C$102,510.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Roy Sebag bought 4,400 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.35 per share, with a total value of C$32,340.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Roy Sebag purchased 7,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,436.20.

On Monday, June 24th, Roy Sebag purchased 27,900 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,256.00.

Goldmoney Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:XAU opened at C$7.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.84. The firm has a market cap of C$100.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 3.91. Goldmoney Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.45 and a 52-week high of C$10.01.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

