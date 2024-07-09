Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $554.47

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 554.47 ($7.10) and traded as low as GBX 470 ($6.02). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.02), with a volume of 37,464 shares trading hands.

Gooch & Housego Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 539.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 554.47. The stock has a market cap of £121.47 million, a PE ratio of 2,937.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Gooch & Housego Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Gooch & Housego’s payout ratio is 8,125.00%.

Insider Activity at Gooch & Housego

About Gooch & Housego

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Gary Bullard bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 550 ($7.04) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,134.88). 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

