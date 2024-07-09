Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $959.85

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 959.85 ($12.29) and traded as low as GBX 941.90 ($12.06). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 954.10 ($12.22), with a volume of 345,813 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.60) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Grafton Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,135.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 963.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 959.85.

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.19), for a total value of £114,240 ($146,330.22). Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

Featured Articles

