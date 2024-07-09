GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up to $74.48

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.48, but opened at $76.97. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 2,973,803 shares traded.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.