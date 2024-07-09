Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,811,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after buying an additional 530,264 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,183,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 897,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

