Graypoint LLC Acquires 516 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 5,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 356,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.58.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

