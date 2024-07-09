Graypoint LLC Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 135,775 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,243,000 after buying an additional 101,948 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,207,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 67,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

View Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.