Graypoint LLC Buys 8,169 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. 864,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,133,160. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

