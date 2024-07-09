Graypoint LLC Cuts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,395,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,637,000 after buying an additional 195,980 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,526,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after buying an additional 48,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,530,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 88.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 777,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 365,371 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock remained flat at $18.34 on Tuesday. 221,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,825. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

