Graypoint LLC Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,025 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.02. The company had a trading volume of 381,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,491. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

