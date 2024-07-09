Graypoint LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atlassian by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,862,000 after purchasing an additional 56,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Atlassian by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $1,482,143.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,928,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $1,482,143.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,928,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $250,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at $24,738,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,268 shares of company stock worth $49,646,896. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.47. 331,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.31. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $152.34 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.