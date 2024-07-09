Graypoint LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.47. 117,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,846. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.11 and a 200 day moving average of $199.42. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

