Graypoint LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 408,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after buying an additional 245,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. 480,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,699,344. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Several research firms have commented on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

