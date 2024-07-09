Graypoint LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,842,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150,830 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 88,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,775 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 100,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,087,000.

GVI stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $104.07. 80,959 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

