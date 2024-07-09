Graypoint LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,435,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,685,876,000 after purchasing an additional 179,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,647 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $299.42. 50,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.05 and its 200-day moving average is $313.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.