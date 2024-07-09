Graypoint LLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.91. The company had a trading volume of 839,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average of $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $313.84 billion, a PE ratio of 139.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

