Graypoint LLC Has $516,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.33. The company had a trading volume of 45,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.34 and a 200 day moving average of $240.15. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

