Graypoint LLC Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $106.14. The company had a trading volume of 55,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $144.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.69.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.76.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

