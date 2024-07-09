Graypoint LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 412,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

