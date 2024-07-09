Graypoint LLC Makes New $487,000 Investment in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,467. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. Equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

