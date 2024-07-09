Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,150,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,194,000 after buying an additional 320,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $127.82. The company had a trading volume of 139,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,265. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

