Graypoint LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 32,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,035,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 53,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

KMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 1,644,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,559,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

