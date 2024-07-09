Graypoint LLC Purchases 16,262 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.2% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 139,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,096,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 21,861 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $559.51. 221,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,420. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $559.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.41. The firm has a market cap of $482.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

