Graypoint LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 26.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 57.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,101,000 after buying an additional 241,546 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 116.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sempra by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,368,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,109,000 after buying an additional 326,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.05. 121,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,099. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

