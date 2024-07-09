Graypoint LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.18. The stock had a trading volume of 202,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,486. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $98.65 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

