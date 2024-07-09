Graypoint LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Centene by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Centene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.66. 369,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,766. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile



Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

