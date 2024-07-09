Graypoint LLC Purchases 50 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $591.10. 28,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $571.91 and its 200 day moving average is $531.41. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $395.30 and a 1 year high of $612.17.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.00.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

