Graypoint LLC Purchases 679 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.65. 136,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

